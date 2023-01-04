'If Something Happens to Him, India Will be in Serious Trouble': Gautam Gambhir Wants Back up For Allrounder

With India set to host the ODI World Cup later this year, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had advised the current team management to start grooming a suitable backup allrounder for Hardik Pandya who has returned to his best after having addressed a back issue that forced him on the sidelines for a long time.

Pandya has become an intrinsic par of India’s limited-overs squads with few even projecting him as a prime candidate to take over from Rohit Sharma as the India captain when the time comes.

Also Read: ‘Judging Him by Just One ICC Tournament Not Right’

The seam-bowling allrounder has contributed in all departments and his value continues to rise considering his leadership qualities.

And therefore, Gambhir feels that the team might find itself in a back spot should Pandya pick up an injury during a big tournament.

“They (India) need to quickly identify a back-up for Hardik; if something happens to him, India will be in serious, serious trouble," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir, a two-time world cup winner, was all praise for Pandya who he feels has done everything asked of him so far.

IPL 2023: Cameron Green to be Available Only as a Batter till April 13

“He (Pandya) has been absolutely brilliant. Since he has come out of that controversy. Since he has taken over as captain of Gujarat Titans, he has won the IPL. He has done everything possible that was asked of him, from the Indian cricket point of view," he said.

Looking at the World Cup as well, I think the semi-final when it came to that crunch game, where India was under pressure. And then playing that kind of a blinder (63 off 33). I think he has that X-factor. Hopefully, he can try and give that X-factor or courage to other guys as well. This is a very young side, they are fearless, and that is what you want to see in T20I cricket,” Gambhir added.

Meanwhile, former India allrounder Irfan Pathan agrees with Gambhir’s assessment and suggested that the backup shouldn’t necessarily be a seam-bowler considering the conditions.

“In these (Indian) conditions, you’re allowed to have two spinning allrounders," Irfan said. “Guys like Washy (Washington Sundar), Axar (Patel), (Ravindra) Jadeja, and most importantly Deepak Hooda (should) also (be) in your scheme of things. Because he’s a batter; he just took four wickets in the New Zealand series and needs to get a long run," Pathan said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here