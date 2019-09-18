If Steve Smith Was Indian, His Technique Would be Accepted: Trent Woodhill
Lamenting Australian cricket's "aversion" to embrace unconventional styles, Steve Smith's formative coach Trent Woodhill observed that his famous ward's uniqueness would be accepted in the Indian system, where it is "all about the output".
If Steve Smith Was Indian, His Technique Would be Accepted: Trent Woodhill
Lamenting Australian cricket's "aversion" to embrace unconventional styles, Steve Smith's formative coach Trent Woodhill observed that his famous ward's uniqueness would be accepted in the Indian system, where it is "all about the output".
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Ashes 2019: 'Nothing is Ever Too Much' - Smith Wants to Keep Getting Better
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Kohli Best but Smith's Record Speaks for Itself: Ganguly
Nikhil Narain | September 17, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: Steve Smith’s Herculean Efforts Put Him in a League of His Own
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala All Fixtures
Team Rankings