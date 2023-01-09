'If the Franchise Has to Suffer, Then They Have to Suffer; Indian Cricket is the Main Stakeholder, Not IPL'

2023 could be a make or break year for lots of Indian cricketers, especially those who want to make a name for themselves and be remembered for years to come. This is 2023—ODI World Cup year. And the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer would like to achieve what MS Dhoni-led side achieved in 2011 which etched their name in history forever. Perhaps, it’s the shear weight of winning the 50-over World Cup which is why we are still talking about Dhoni and Co even after 12 long years. A home World Cup win in 2023 will surely make someone like Hardik Pandya a mere immortal. But can he maintain the intensity that’s required for the ultimate glory which is nine months away? Doesn’t that require exclusivity? Picking ODIs over T20Is, picking India over IPL?

Well, Gautam Gambhir, who helped India won the World Cup back in 2011, spoke candidly on Star Sports’ Road to Glory and hit the nail right on its head.

“If the franchise (IPL) has to suffer then they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the main stakeholder. Not the IPL. IPL is the byproduct. So, if India goes on to win the World Cup then this is the big occasion. So if an important player does miss the IPL, so be it. IPL happens every year, World Cup happens every four year,” the Lucknow Super Giants mentor said when asked if a player can ignore the importance of IPL in ODI World Cup year.

Furthermore, he said a player will have to make some tough calls which means picking ODIs over T20Is, adding that players need to play ‘enough cricket together’ in the led up to the tournament.

“If people who are playing all three format want to take a break, then they can take a break from T20Is. But surely not from ODI format," he said.

“I think the biggest mistake that Indian cricket has made for last two World Cups is that these guys hasn’t played enough cricket together. Tell me how many times we have got the best eleven on the park. We haven’t."

“Only at the time of the World Cup(2022 T20 World Cup) we decided to have the best playing eleven and unfortunately that wasn’t the best playing eleven."

“So these guys have to play together irrespective of the break they want to take, then the break has to happen in the T20s and not the 50 over game," he signed off.

India kick off their build up to 2023 World Cup with the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka which begins on Jan 10 in Guwahati.

