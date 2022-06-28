'If the Indian team management has someone else in mind'- Virender Sehwag proposes split captaincy theory

Rohit Sharma was appointed Team India’s all-format skipper last year. And since attaining the new role Rohit has missed some games due to injuries. Recently, former India batter Virender Sehwag came up with a solution. Sehwag feels that Rohit could consider relinquishing his captaincy in the shortest format of the game.

Sehwag believes that Rohit needs to manage workload and take care of his mental health. “If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think, Rohit (Sharma) could be relieved and the following can be taken into consideration going forward,” Sehwag said during an interaction arranged by Sony Network.

“One, that would allow Rohit to manage his workload and mental fatigue, given his age. Two, once someone new is appointed as captain in T20s, it would also allow Rohit to take breaks and rejuvenate himself to lead India in both Tests and ODIs,” added.

Though in Indian cricket the split captaincy theory was never applied seriously. While talking about it, Sehwag said that if Indian team management decides to stick to single captain policy then Rohit is the ideal option.

Giants like Australia, South Africa and England had different captains before and they did a formidable job in international cricket. New Zealand, on the other hand, have been pretty successful with one captain across all three formats.

Rohit was expected to lead the Indian team in the Test match against England scheduled to start on July 1 at Edgbaston. But after being tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Saturday Rohit currently finds himself in isolation. There is no update yet on his availability for the Test match against England.

Rohit Sharma was part of India’s practice match against Leicestershire. In the first innings he had scored 25 runs but in the second innings he could not come to bat on Day 3.

In Rohit’s absence, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to lead the Indian team in the Test match against England.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here