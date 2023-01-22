'If The Target Was 250-300, he Would have Scored a Century': Former India Opener on Rohit Sharma's Fifty in Raipur

The second ODI between India and New Zealand turned out to be a one-sided contest with the hosts storming to an eight-wicket win and with that, going 2-0 up in the three-match series in Raipur. New Zealand gave a good account of themselves in the series opener where they nearly chased down 350 after a memorable rescue act from Michael Bracewell but there was no such revival on Saturday with Indian pacers slicing through their batting order.

Mohammed Shami was at the forefront of the carnage as India reduced New Zealand to 15/5 after opting to bowl first. A couple of brief recoveries allowed the tourists to touch three-digit total but they could drag themselves as fa as 108 before being bowled out in 34.3 Overs.

The target was never going to challenge India unless they suffered a similar batting collapse. India captain Rohit Sharma ensured his team made a solid start and brought up an entertaining half-century off just 47 deliveries.

Rohit looked in fine touch as he struck seven fours and two sixes during his 50-ball 51 and added 72 runs with the young Shubman Gill who struck the winning boundary while remaining unbeaten on 40.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was impressed with the way Rohit scored his runs and predicted that had the target be in the region of 250-300, the opener would have definitely scored a century.

“Rohit Sharma was the aggressor," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He added, “And the way he was batting, if India were chasing 250-300 runs, he would have definitely scored a century."

While it was a happy outing for Rohit, for Virat Kohli it was another disappointing show as he made an aggressive start by hitting two fours before being stumped by Mitchell Santner who had also accounted for him in the series opener as well.

Kohli, who had scored three centuries in his previous four ODI innings, was cleaned up for 8 in Hyderabad as India made 349/8.

Chopra said considering the form Kohli has been, a couple of failures are acceptable and also thinks that the batting superstar could make a century in the third ODI.

“Interesting one (Kohli’s failure). Continuous two failures, quite unusual. Both the times Mitchell Santner got him. Maybe a Kohli century loading in the next game? He already has scored 46 centuries, a terrific batter. One odd failure is absolutely acceptable and allowed," Chopra said.

