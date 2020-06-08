If There is no T20 World Cup, BCCI Has All Rights to Organise IPL: Michael Holding
There is a lot of debate as to whether the T20 World Cup in Australia should take place or not and if the IPL should replace the global tournament. While there has been a lot of opposition for the latter by Australian players, former West Indies great Michael Holding feels that there is no harm in having the IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed.
If There is no T20 World Cup, BCCI Has All Rights to Organise IPL: Michael Holding
There is a lot of debate as to whether the T20 World Cup in Australia should take place or not and if the IPL should replace the global tournament. While there has been a lot of opposition for the latter by Australian players, former West Indies great Michael Holding feels that there is no harm in having the IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings