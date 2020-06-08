Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

If There is no T20 World Cup, BCCI Has All Rights to Organise IPL: Michael Holding

There is a lot of debate as to whether the T20 World Cup in Australia should take place or not and if the IPL should replace the global tournament. While there has been a lot of opposition for the latter by Australian players, former West Indies great Michael Holding feels that there is no harm in having the IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
If There is no T20 World Cup, BCCI Has All Rights to Organise IPL: Michael Holding

There is a lot of debate as to whether the T20 World Cup in Australia should take place or not and if the IPL should replace the global tournament. While there has been a lot of opposition for the latter by Australian players, former West Indies great Michael Holding feels that there is no harm in having the IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed.

“I don’t think ICC is delaying the T20 World Cup because they are making space for the IPL. It’s the Australian government’s law where they are not allowing any visitors into the country before a specific date,” Holding said in an Instagram Live with Nikhil Naz.

“But if there is no T20 World Cup, the BCCI has all rights to go ahead and organise a domestic tournament because there’s a space. If they are encroaching on other people’s tournament, you could say okay.”

Holding also talked about the much-hyped saliva ban on the balls. He feels that it is not going to make much of a difference, but the players need to get used to it.

“First of all, I don’t think this saliva ban is a serious problem. The problem with this ban is that the cricketers will take some time to adjust. It’s a natural reaction when you are on the field and you want to shine the ball, you use saliva,” he said.

“All you need to do is to get moisture on the ball and you can get that from your sweat. You don’t have to use the usual saliva. The perspiration from your arm or your forehead will do the same job as saliva. And I’ve not heard anyone say that COVID-19 can be spread by perspiration. I don’t think any practical problem in banning saliva. It’s just a logistical problem of people being accustomed to do it and will have to practice not doing it.”

