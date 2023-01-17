'If This Guy Stays Fit, You Will Get a Solid Wicket-taker': Irfan Pathan Praises 'Quality' Fast Bowler

The Indian cricket team continues to be enjoying a purple patch as far as unearthing fresh fast bowling talent is concerned. They already boast of a few world-class pacers including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and in the past year have seen the emergence of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

Umran has shown the value of a bowler who can consistently bowl at over 145 kmph and rush the batters while Arshdeep can generate swing with the new ball and can be a reliable bowler in the slog overs as well.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan believes that Prasidh Krishna is another bowler who can rattle the batters with his sheer pace.

While speaking on Star Sports, Pathan said that Prasidh is one of the brightest prospects for India in limited-overs cricket. He zeroed in on the lanky bowler’s wicket-taking abilities and backed the youngster to regularly play for Team India in the future.

“Prasidh Krishna brings such tremendous ability, one is his pace, we have seen in One-Day cricket, how great bounce he derives out of the pitch. He bowls from near the stumps and swings the ball. He is quality and we have seen him in the IPL last year, touching 148 Kmph. If this guy stays fit consistently and bowls for you in white ball cricket, you will get a solid wicket-taker," Irfan Pathan was quoted as saying.

Prasidh has been among the finds of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 26-year-old has played 51 matches in IPL, taking 49 wickets at an economy rate of 8.92. He was very potent in the last season of the IPL and finished in the top 10 wicket-takers of the tournament.

He was one of the key performers in Rajasthan Royal’s run to the final of IPL 2022 as he took 19 scalps from 17 matches.

Prasidh made his ODI debut against England in March 2021 and impressed with his bowling figures of 4/54. He had scripted history by becoming the first Indian pacer to take more than three wickets on ODI debut.

