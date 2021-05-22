- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
If Virat Kohli Doesn't Get a Century, We Think He Hasn't Scored at All: Salman Butt
Kohli hasn't scored a century in his international career since 2019.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 22, 2021, 8:38 PM IST
Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has backed Virat Kohli to come good and break his century drought. The India captain scored an ODI century back in August 2019 and a Test century in December of that same year. Since then his century drought hasn’t come to an end. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Butt said that Kohli is such a prolific player that if he doesn’t score a century, fans thing he hasn’t scored at all.
Avesh Khan Interview: ‘Nailing Yorkers Key to Success in Any Form of Cricket’
“He hasn’t scored a century in more than a year but look at the runs he’s still scored. If he doesn’t get a century, we think he hasn’t scored at all. I think he has all the credentials to do it and it’s just a matter of time.”
“He’s broken so many barriers already. Who could have thought that a boy in his age will get 70 centuries? Who would have that he would become as fit as he is today, or carry the kind of form that he has? He has a strike rate of 90 in chases, an average of over 50 in all three formats. Who would have thought? These are barriers he’s already crossed. Who can stop him from crossing this barrier? In fact, he can do it in the next match or the next series itself,” Butt added.
Also Read: ‘Dhoni Legend, Kohli Inspiration’
Kohli will be in England and will be up against New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship. Fans are hoping Kohli breaks that century drought at Southampton. Earlier Butt had a run in with former England captain Michael Vaughan. He was reacting after Butt had thrashed his comparison between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. In an interview, Vaughan had said because people want to get more clicks, likes and avoid being pelted on social media, they always rate Kohli as the best batter of the current era.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
