Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has held Rishabh Pant accountable after the wicket-keeper batsman tested Covid-19 positive. The 23-year-old was seen having a gala time at the Euro 2020 alongside his friends, this hasn’t gone down well with Sodhi. With Pant and Wriddhiman Saha (both wicket-keeper) in isolation, think tank will be wondering who would keep wickets. KL Rahul?

“It is an atmosphere of tension. There has been talk going on for such a long time that you should avoid crowded places and if it is necessary wear masks. If you are going without masks where there are so many spectators, then you are yourselves inviting danger," he said.

“This is very very sad and the board has expressed their anger and it is absolutely correct as well because the players will have to understand their responsibility themselves. Now the prayer is that everything remains fine."

“We were thinking about the XI that will be played, which players are in good rhythm, but now both wicket-keepers are not present. The hope is that KL Rahul does not have to keep wickets," Sodhi said on India News.

“This is very tragic because you want to take advantage of the two practice matches before the series. You want to score runs and get acclimatized but now the fear will be that no one else should get infected. The players’ mindset will be on the back foot, which is very unfortunate," he signed off.

Earlier Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, defended Pant, saying that a player can’t keep masks on 24×7. Here’s what he said in an exclusive to News 18. “We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed (with crowd being allowed inside venues). They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear mask all the time."

