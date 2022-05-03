Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar not only remained huge friends, they were also the most talked about in the country as two polar opposites. It’s not uncommon in cricketing circles not to mention a Vinod Kambli for every Sachin Tendulkar as the former symbolized a person with lots of talent, perhaps more than Sachin himself! But a person who never achieved anything in the end. Meanwhile, Sachin was Sachin. The 16-year-old guy from Mumbai who made his debut against Pakistan and never looked back.

Now weighing on to this aspect, one of the greatest cricketers of Indian cricket, Kapil Dev has made a remark which would certainly be not music to Kambli’s ears. Speaking at Parul University, the 1983 World Cup winner said that only talent isn’t enough to succeed. He cited Kambli and told students to complement talent with hard work or they will go the Kambli way.

“Sometimes, youngsters take up something to impress others. I believe that it is important to love yourself first and bring passion to whatever you like. There are no substitutes for passion, hard work and commitment. Sachin Tendulkar is the perfect example of talent plus hard work. If you are talented but not hard-working enough, then you can go the Vinod Kambli way. If your destiny is beautiful, why to worry about the road ahead," he said.

“I don’t believe in speaking much and I have always been a man of action. I believe that if you are passionate enough, you can achieve anything. While practicing as a youngster, I would play for hours and I wouldn’t know the difference between day and night. I would wonder why I couldn’t carry on playing at night. When you love something, you forget about the time and everything else," mentioned Kapil.

While Sachin Tendulkar went on to become a legend for India, Vinod Kambli never quite made it. He last played a game for India in 1996 and made news for his off the field remarks.

