Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

If You Decide to go With Three or Four Seamers, You Have Guys Who Can Step in: Pollock on India's Attack

Former South Africa speedster Shaun Pollock on Sunday said India currently has depth in the pace-bowling department and gone are the days when the country would struggle to find a quality third or back-up seamer.

PTI |June 15, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
If You Decide to go With Three or Four Seamers, You Have Guys Who Can Step in: Pollock on India's Attack

Former South Africa speedster Shaun Pollock on Sunday said India currently has depth in the pace-bowling department and gone are the days when the country would struggle to find a quality third or back-up seamer.

"Yeah, you guys (India) are really in a strong position now (with regard to fast bowling). The depth in bowling, the different variations, you have got some tall guys, shorter guys, quick, skillful, shaping the ball and you can decide in between them and you can have a real good balance," Pollock said on Sony Ten Pit Stop show.

India currently possesses an array of fast bowlers led by spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to back him up.

The country also has a good bench-strength with the likes of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini, among others.

The former South Africa captain recalled that there was a period when India did not have any third or replacement bowler to support lead pacers like Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad.

"If you decide to go with three or even four seamers, you now have got guys who can step in. In the years gone by, you might have had a Srinath or a Venkatesh Prasad, but then the replacement bowler...third bowler or backup bowler... was not of the same quality and that's where I thought they were letting themselves down," added Pollock, who has 421 Test wickets and 393 ODI scalps to his name.

The 46-year-old Pollock said in a recent chat, Bumrah had told him about competition among the Indian bowlers.

"We had a chat with Bumrah, the other day, and he was saying everyone is competing, ready to go, you really have to keep performing and if you don't have a good few games, then someone can step in and take your place. So, that's a good situation for India."

bccijasprit bumrahmohammed shamishaun pollock

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more