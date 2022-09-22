'If You Didn't Get An Invite To My Birthday Party, It's Not My Fault'-Chris Gayle Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes

Although several wished West Indies’ Chris Gayle on September 21, the Universe Boss in a video revealed that he will be celebrating his 43rd birthday a day later which is on Thursday. Thanking his fans and friends alike for all the wishes he had received, Gayle gave a peak into his birthday plans, adding that it is not his fault that they were not invited.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I want to say thank you for all the birthday wishes. But you know what, this is officially forty shades of Gayle 3.0 and it starts today. That’s it…the birthday starts today. So, everything in check, I am ready and see you all later. If you didn’t get an invite, it’s not my fault okay,” he said in a video message shared on Twitter.

Thanks for the birthday wishes…much appreciated ❤️ It’s officially 40ShadesOfGayle 3.0 pic.twitter.com/SCyyWIaPnX — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 22, 2022

In this video, the Universe Boss showed how he would celebrate his 43rd birthday, calling himself ‘Forty shades of Gayle 3.0.’ He showed how two tents were erected on his lawns for his birthday party.

Chris Gayle captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his fearless brand of batting. Before T20 cricket came about, Gayle showcased how to blunt bowling attacks with his clinical stroke play. The 42-year-old has featured regularly in the Indian Premier League for more than a decade now.

The Jamaican was the first batsman in the world to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Out of those 14,000 runs, 4965 runs have come in the IPL at a blistering strike rate of 149. Gayle has received more love and support in the IPL than some of the Indian stars, such has been his dominance in the cash rich league. On the eve of his 43rd birthday, let us take a look at Gayle’s popular nickname and his future in the IPL.

