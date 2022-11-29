'If You do Well, You Get Love When You Don't...': Here's What Arshdeep Said on Criticism After Asia Cup

It’s been just a few months since Arshdeep Singh made his international debut but has already been through an ugly side of the fandom. The event dates back to September 2022 when a dropped catch, of Asif Ali, in the Super 8 tie against Pakistan at the Asia Cup turned the entire world against him. From being socially bullied to being called a ‘Khalistani’, the youngster has seen it all in such a small period of time.

After a roller-coaster ride, the 23-year-old said he has learned to take everything in his stride. While addressing a presser ahead of the final ODI against New Zealand, Arshdeep said the fans reserve all the right to criticise a cricketer for his mistakes.

“If you do well, you get love and praise and when you don’t, the fans have the right to criticise us. They also love the game and the team. You will get love and brickbats both along the way but the key is to accept both with equal humility,” Arshdeep said.

Recently in Australia, the left-arm quick got a lot of support and there were quite a number of devoted Arshdeep fans, who would have his photographs printed on their T-shirts.

“It feels great to see (people wearing T-shirts with his photo) and pen lyrics dedicated to him but the focus is always on the game, good or bad, one needs to conduct one’s self well,” he said.

For him staying in the moment is the most important thing.

“When you play the game, you want to enjoy rather than think that you want to be the main bowler of the side. You want to stay in the moment rather than think about where you will be one year down the line. If you stay in present, it helps you as a player,” said Arshdeep, who has 33 wickets in 21 T20Is.

As the second ODI was washed out due to rain, the final encounter in Christchurch becomes the decider as New Zealand lead the 3-match series 1-0. It’s a do-or-die game for India but if the rain plays the spoilsport again, Shikhar Dhawan & Co will have to return empty-handed.

