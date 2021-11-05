‘If You Don't Let Him Use His Vision Then It's All Redundant’: Rahul Dravid’s India Teammate Has a Suggestion For BCCI

Following Rahul Dravid’s appointment as Team India’s next head coach, former all-rounder Ajay Jadeja has urged the BCCI to let the former captain work according to his plans and let him shape the future of the team as per his vision.

The Indian cricket board on Tuesday confirmed that Dravid will take over the reins of Ravi Shastri whose tenure ends with the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The former’s first assignment with Team India will be the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which begins from November 17.

Speaking with Cricbuzz, Jadeja hailed Dravid as a role model of discipline. He said, the players around him can benefit from his brain, only if he is given a free hand.

“If there’s a role model of discipline and dedication, it’s Rahul Dravid. You want a lot of things from a coach, but discipline and dedication are probably the two prime things. It will be interesting to see who will make the next T20 captain - Rahul Dravid or [the selectors]. There’s no doubt in his praise but when someone becomes an Indian coach, if you don’t let him work or don’t use his vision then it’s all redundant, anyone can be a coach in that way,” Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

“So, if you have brought Rahul Dravid, the biggest name, then at least go with his vision. This is my request to the board… If a man like Rahul Dravid has joined then please, please move alongside his vision, understanding and dedication, don’t tell him how to run the team,” he added.

Dravid’s record as a coach has been phenomenal so far. He had a commendable stint coaching the India A and Under-19 teams and is hugely praised for nurturing the youngsters. Dravid is also being held responsible for powering the Indian bench strength by creating a pool of talented young players.

