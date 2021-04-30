If You Give Him the Confidence He Can do Wonders: Rishabh Pant Lauds Prithvi Shaw for his Knock Against KKR

The 25th match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. The opening batsmanPrithvi Shaw was the wrecker-in-chief for the Capitals as he produced the best knock of his IPL career.

While DC was chasing 155 runs posted by the Knight Riders on the scoreboard, Shaw played a sublime knock of 82 runs off just 41 deliveries. His innings included eleven boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 200. The 21-year-old took the KKR bowlers to the cleaners from the very first ball. In the first over only, he smashed Shivam Mavi to six consecutive boundaries.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant seemed highly impressed with Shaw’s exploits in the game. Pant lavished praises on Shaw while speaking in the post-match presentation as he reckoned that the 21-year-old is a talented rookie and he can do wonders with the bat.

“Prithvi Shaw is a talented player, we all know that. But if you give him the confidence he can do wonders. Was only telling him to play the normal game. In this kind of match, we can afford to think of a run rate. The only thing we talk about with youngsters is to just enjoy cricket, do your best,” Pant told at the post-match presentation.

Further in the interaction, Pant also spoke highly of young all-rounder Lalit Yadav. Yadav made his debut for DC in IPL 2021 and has been highly impressive with the ball. Though Yadav hasn’t gotten a chance to showcase his talent with the willow much, he grabbed all the opportunities that came his way to establish himself as a frontline spinner for the franchise.

Bowling against KKR, Yadav conceded just 13 runs in his three overs and picked two crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine. Pant believes that the 24-year-old has done a fine job and will learn to contribute with the willow too. With the victory against KKR, DC occupied the second spot in the points table with five victories from seven games.

