'If You Need a Better Keeper Then KS Bharat But...': Ex-opener's Advice to Team India For Australia Series

Just over a week remains before the first Test between India and Australia will get underway in Nagpur, a series that will be vital in deciding who makes it to the final of the ICC World Championships slated for later this year. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has risen in stature over the years and has been elevated to another level in the recent past considering Indian cricket team’s back-to-back historic series win on Australian soil.

The fact that Australia have found it difficult to win Tests, let alone an entire series in India only adds to the motivation of the Pat Cummins-led side that recently crushed West Indies and South Africa at home.

Also Read: Former India Star Reveals How CSK Pampers Their Players

India though start favourites on home conditions and with Ravindra Jadeja returning to competitive cricket as well, they will be quite confident of their chances. However, a major hole is there to be filled in the form of Rishabh Pant who unfortunately met with a horrific car accident last December that has pushed him into the sidelines with no fixed timeline over his return.

Pant has been a consistent presence for India across formats and his role has been vital in Test cricket considering the fact that he has the ability to blaze away irrespective of the conditions. And his wicketkeeping skills are quite impressive to say the lest.

So not only do India have to find a replacement for him but also hope that the candidate should be able to handle both the responsibilities with ease.

KS Bharat is the likely candidate who has travelled with India in the past as Pant’s understudy. However, the selectors have also given a call-up to Ishan Kishan who has represented India in white-ball cricket.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons both the candidates are in contention for the Australia series.

Also Read: David Warner Admits Being ‘Tired’ and ‘Exhausted’ Ahead of Australia’s Tour of India

“It is really unfortunate that Rishabh Pant isn’t available for us at the moment. He is the kind of player who can play in all formats and is an excellent one too. What I feel is that we will see various players across the different formats. I would say KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan, both are in contention for Test cricket," he said on JioCinema.

However, he added that depending on the requirement, each candidate brings his own speciality to the table.

“If you need a better keeper then KS Bharat but if you need an explosive left-hand batter because we don’t have a lefty in the top order, then I would say we can say, Ishan Kishan. Personally, my preference will be KS Bharat because he can keep the scoreboard ticking in Tests and we need someone who is going to be able to handle Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja’s bowling behind the wicket," Copra said.

“In T20s, It’s going to be a toss-up between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson and ODIs will obviously feature KL Rahul behind the wicket, there is no question about it," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here