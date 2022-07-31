'If You Need any Advice Call Me and Ravi Shastri': Kris Srikkanth Urges Chetan Sharma to Pick Right Squad For T20 WC

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that the current BCCI chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma can call him or Ravi Shastri if he needs any advice regarding the selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Team India is going through a transitional phase after Virat Kohli stepped down as captain and the T20WC in Australia is going to be a big challenge for new skipper Rohit Sharm and head coach Rahul Dravid. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the players who are going to board the flight to Australia for the mega event.

The Men in Blue failed to reach the semifinals of the 2021 T20 WC in UAE which raised several questions about their approach in the shortest format. While the selection committee also came under scrutiny for their squad selection as they left out Yuzvendra Chahal from the squad and went with Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar as their spin bowling options.

Srikkanth was in FanCode’s commentary box with Shastri during the 1st T20I between India and West Indies, he advised Chetan to select the right team for the upcoming T20 WC and said he can call him and the former India head coach for any guidance.

“If they pick the right combination then Chetan Sharma, who has played a lot of cricket with us,…ee Chetu (Chetan) aab correct team select karna. Advice chaiye toh mereko phone kardo, Ravi (Shastri) ko call kardo, hum dono acha guidance denge aapko” (Hey Chetan, select the correct team this time. If you need any advice, call me, call Ravi. Both of us can give you good guidance) he said.

Srikkanth, who was India’s chairman of selectors during the 2011 ODI World Cup, said that India should avoid the trial method from the Asia Cup and stick with the strongest team to get prepared for Australia.

“This trial and error methodology that they are doing is absolutely fine, what the selectors are doing is fine. But from the Asia Cup, they have to do it,” he said.



There are still enough T20Is left for India before the T20 WC to find out their best combination. However, the senior players are rested quite often this year which has raised questions about the selection policy.

