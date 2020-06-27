Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

If You Play for England, We Will Shoot You: Phil DeFreitas Opens Up About Racism

DeFreitas, who featured in 103 ODIs and 44 Tests for 'The Three Lions', said his desperation to play international cricket kept him going despite coming face-to-face with the ugly side of racism many-a-times.

IANS |June 27, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
If You Play for England, We Will Shoot You: Phil DeFreitas Opens Up About Racism

Former England cricketer Phil DeFreitas opened up on facing racism during his playing days and stated how it hampered his progress with the national team.

DeFreitas, who featured in 103 ODIs and 44 Tests for 'The Three Lions', said his desperation to play international cricket kept him going despite coming face-to-face with the ugly side of racism many-a-times.

"I always felt that I had to be twice as good as a white person, which is quite sad that I felt that way," DeFreitas said during the Sky Sports Podcast.

"I never felt welcome; I always felt like every game was my last game. I was desperate to play for England and that kept me going."

He went on to the extent of saying that he received death threats for playing in the national team but still continued to brave it out in order to continue his dream that was to play for England.

"I received hate letters from the National Front -- it's not only once, I received that two or three times, saying 'If you play for England, we will shoot you'.

"I had no help, I had no support; I had to deal with that all on my own, it hurts quite a lot.

"I remember going home to my mum and saying 'I don't feel like I belong there'. But I'm proud of what I achieved," he added.

Sportspersons, in recent times, have been coming out and speaking more about racism since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel last month.

Floyd, aged 46, died shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

EnglandEngland cricketPhil DeFreitasracism in cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more