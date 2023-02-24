'If You Succumb to a Bowler so Often, Then How Can The Team Have Hopes From You?': Anjum Chopra Criticises Smriti Mandhana

Former India captain Anjum Chopra lambasted star opener Smriti Mandhana for her poor record against Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner in T20Is. Mandhana was dismissed by the Aussie all-rounder fourth time on Thursday during the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal. Chasing a 173-run target, the southpaw departed for just two in the third over, putting India under pressure straightaway against the defending champions.

Chopra suggested that if a player gets out against the same bowler repeatedly, the team can’t rely on her on big occasions.

“Ashleigh Gardner has dismissed Smriti Mandhana four times in T20Is - the fourth instance being the semi-final. If you succumb to a bowler so often, then how can the team have hopes from you?,” said Chopra on her YouTube channel

The veteran cricketer also lashed out at Mandhana’s opening partner Shafali Verma for her poor shot selection against Megan Schutt which hurt India early. Shafali was dismissed for 9 in the second over.

“Shafali Verma also fell due to a misjudgment. It was umpire’s call on lbw, but she should have known that Megan Schutt would have bowled two balls outside, but would bring the third one in. Schutt has troubled Shafali in the past as well, but I couldn’t see any homework on the ground,” Chopra added.

Mandhana’s recent record in the knockout stages of ICC tournaments has put her under the scanner.

India lost their openers with just 15 runs on the scoreboard but Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues pulled them back into the game with a crucial 69-run stand. However, India lost their way after Harmanpreet Kaur was run out for 52 as they eventually lost the match by 5 runs.

Chopra suggested that India should have chased down the target but they didn’t get the desired start which put them under pressure.

“173 was a target India could have chased because they have chased down 180 against Australia in the past. Whenever Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana give India a good start, the team performs in a different manner. But India did not get that desired start,” said Chopra.

