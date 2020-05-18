If You Use This Break Well, You Can Prolong Career by Three Years: Dravid to Cricketers

Former India captain Rahul Dravid expects a 'sense of doubt or fear' in elite sportsmen for a brief period when they return to routine after the COVID-19 enforced breaks.
Dravid, who heads the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, said players will have hesitations in trusting their bodies after two-three months of inaction.
“For a short period, there may be a sense of doubt or fear about certain things,” Dravid said speaking alongside Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra and former world No.1 badminton player Prakash Padukone at a Facebook Live show, titled Staying Ahead of the Curve – The Power of Trust.
"I am sure there will be a certain hesitancy when we get back in, also there will be certain hesitancy in terms of people.
"One of the challenges for a lot of sportspersons will be to trust their bodies after two or three months of not playing sports or movements that are associated with sports.
"Match fitness, game fitnes... I think that will take a little bit of time before people can confidently trust themselves and go all out. And that needs to be factored in, to give athletes enough time to be able to regain match fitness."
The legendary batsman, however, said players wouldn't take much time to overcome these challenges once they get back to their field.
"Personally, I don’t see that (the break) as a huge problem. I don’t think that once elite sportspersons get on the field, get to do what they really love, they will have a problem.
"Will people lose out on skills because of lack of sports? I don’t think so, I can say this about cricket. Cricket has mainly been a seasonal sport in the past. You are going to be rusty but I don’t think you will forget your game. It shouldn’t take you too long to get back if you have utilised the time well."
Dravid added that the break could do wonders for few sportsmen, helping them elongate their career by two-three years.
"I have been telling a lot of the cricketers to see it as an opportunity to rest the body, rest the mind, you will never get that opportunity, never get that chance,” he said. "Think about it, if you use these two months well, three months well, you could elongate your career by two or three years at the back end which you might not have if you didn’t have this kind of break."
