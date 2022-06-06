If You're a Big Name, Then You Should Play Cricket Like That: Kapil Slams Rahul, Rohit And Kohli's Batting Approach in T20

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev lashed out at the batting approach of India’s top 3 – KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I format which hurt the team on the big occasions. The Men in Blue have not won any ICC tournaments since 2013 despite having quality line-ups. India’s white-ball set-up relies heavily on the top-order, in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, India choked under pressure after the top 3 failed to score big. The biggest letdown came in the 2021 T20 World Cup when India were knocked out of the tournament after the group stage. India’s top-order failed in the crucial clashes against Pakistan and New Zealand which hurt their chances to get a place in the semifinals.

Dev pointed out at India lacked a fearless approach in the top-order as players like Kohli, Rohit and Rahul have a big reputation and the pressure is too much on them.

“Reputation is quite big and maybe, the pressure is too much but that shouldn’t be the case. You have to play fearless cricket. All these players (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul) can play at 150-160 strike rate. They are such big players, but when the time comes to score runs, they all get out. We say that you can take your time in the starting 8-10-12 balls, but you get out after playing 25 balls. When the time comes to take off, you get out and hence the pressure starts building on you. Either you become the anchor or the striker. That needs to be decided by the players or the team,” Kapil Dev said on Uncut YouTube channel.

In the recently concluded IPL, India’s big top-3 batted at a strike rate below 140 as their teams suffered because of that on a couple of occasions.

The legendary India captain pointed out the batting approach of opener Rahul who often tries to play the anchor role till the 15th over and then looks to attack the bowlers in the fag end but sometimes it backfired on him.

“If you talk about KL Rahul, you need to talk to him about playing 20 overs and if he scores 80-90, then it is good enough. But if you play 20 overs, and you are coming back 60 not out then you are not doing justice to the team,” he added.

India’s 1983 World-Cup winning captain said that the big players have to create a massive impact in the crucial matches as the current team needs to change their approach.

“I think the approach needs to change, if it doesn’t, then you would have to change the players. If they are big players, then they need to have a big impact on the team. You are not big just because of the name, but need to be big on performances. If you are a big name, then you should play cricket like that. Otherwise, we are here to talk about it,” he said.

