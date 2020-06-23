Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

If You're Mentally Tough, You Can Take Long Breaks Comfortably: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara is back at nets three months after helping Saurashtra win the Ranji Trophy.

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
The India No. 3 in Test cricket said returning to the game after a long break enforced by COVID-19 has not been difficult, explaining that he has faced much tougher battled in the past.

Pujara has had issues with injuries, and most recently in 2011, a knee injury kept him out of the game for close to six months.

"Getting back from an injury is much tougher than this. When I was injured in the past (2008 and 2011), I resumed training after a long time, longer than this  but lockdown was different. I was still active when I was indoors (with the fitness routine)," Pujara told PTI.

"Obviously, it feels a little different when you are holding a bat after a long time but because I worked on my fitness, it is helping now that I am playing again.

"Every cricketer deals with situations differently. Mentally, some people do get frustrated but I just took it as a break.

"I never felt that (I lost my edge) because I have made comebacks after longer breaks (due to injury). The comeback you make from an injury is much tougher than a situation like this when I was not injured.

"If you are mentally tough, you can take a long break comfortably. Test matches don't happen frequently so one has to play domestic cricket. It was not such a big thing for me and to come back from it, I will be fresh and more eager to play. The mental challenge is not an issue for me."

Pujara, however, said it will take some time to get used to the game again.

"You have to start at some point and it is important. If you are going to the ground, you are getting used to the sun and outdoor environment. Most players have been indoors for such a long time," he said.

"Initially it is just about feeling the ball and as it is, there is plenty of time before cricket starts. I don't see any series happening for the next two-three months, so one has to take things gradually."

"Once you are outdoors it is a different feeling altogether. Training here is obviously not the same as you get in a team environment but at least you are doing something to get yourself going.

"The first week (of training) is tough. After a week you are back to normal, because you have played this game for such a long time, experience matters a lot.

"Your body will start moving a bit once you have a routine. As a cricketer, it is important to start whenever possible and adhere to the government guidelines (on social distancing) at the same time."

Pujara, who plays only Test cricket for India, might be looking at a lengthy break from international cricket considering India might not play Tests till the series against Australia in December.

Pujara, however, is not thinking about it and is only focusing on preparation and enjoying time at home.

"Nobody knows what the situation will be three-four moths down the line, when the next series will be held. The next few months are about preparation and  getting back into the game. It is too far to think about the next series," he said.

"I  prefer not watching anything when I am home. It is not because of lockdown, otherwise also I like to spend time with family, especially with my daughter. She likes me being around and she is enjoying this phase the most."

