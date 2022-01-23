IGM vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 23, 10:00 PM IST

IGM vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Interglobe Marine and Brother Gas:Interglobe Marine will be having a go at Brother Gas in their sixth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 tournament. The top two sides will play against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 23, Sunday.

Interglobe Marine are undefeated in the tournament so far. They have won all their five league matches to occupy the top spot in the points table. Batting has been the strength of the team and they will hope to capitalize on the same on Sunday as well.

Brother Gas have also done a great job in the T20 Championship. They have won four out of their five league matches. After losing their fourth game to Bukhatir XI, the team made a comeback to the winning ways in their last match against Karwan Blues.

An exciting game of cricket awaits the fans as both the teams are expected to bring their A-game to the fore to continue the winning trend.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and Brother Gas; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs BG Telecast

IGM vs BG match will not be telecasted in India.

IGM vs BG Live Streaming

Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IGM vs BG Match Details

Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 23, Sunday.

IGM vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Azhar

Vice-Captain:Jiju Janardhanan

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sandy Sandeep, Zeeshan Abid

Batters: Basil Hameed, Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed

All-rounders: Jiju Janardhanan, Shahnawaz Khan

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Mujahid Amin, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Mohammad Azhar

IGM vs BG Probable Playing XIs:

Interglobe Marine: Yasir Kaleem, Amjad Gul, CP Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan, Imran Tahir, Sandy Sandeep(wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Junaid Siddique, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Asif Mumtaz(c)

Brother Gas: Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir, Jiju Janardhanan, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed, Mujahid Amin, Usman Khan, Araslan Javaid, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Mohammad Azhar (c), Zahid Ali

