IGM vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, April 19, 10:30 PM IST

IGM vs FM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Interglobe Marine and Future Mattress: Interglobe Marine and Future Mattress are all set to face each other in the final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022. The summit clash will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 19, Tuesday, from 10:30 PM IST.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

An exciting contest awaits us all as both the teams are looking good in the competition so far. Interglobe Marine and Future Mattress played three games each during the league round and scored a victory in all the games.

Interglobe Marine outplayed The Vision Shipping in the first semi-final match. Interglobe scored a six-wicket win as they chased 128 runs within 15 overs. Asif Khan was the wrecker-in-chief for his team as he slammed 60 runs off 42 balls.

Coming to Future Mattress, they defeated Karwan Strikers in the semi-final match by six wickets. Muhammad Usman was the leading run-scorer for the team with 67 runs as they chased 144 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and Future Mattress; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs FM Telecast

Interglobe Marine vs Future Mattress game will not be telecast in India.

IGM vs FM Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IGM vs FM Match Details

The 14th match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10:30 PM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

IGM vs FM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zawar Farid

Vice-Captain: Rohan Mustafa

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman

All-rounders: Zawar Farid, Rohan Mustafa, Chundangapoyil Rizwan

Bowlers: Asif Mumtaz, Mohammad Zahid, Shahid Nawaz, Laqman Hazrat

IGM vs FM Probable XIs

Interglobe Marine: Luqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem, Amjad Gul, Asif Mumtaz (c), Mohammad Zahid, Attaullah, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran

Future Mattress: Sultan Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor, Rohan Mustafa, Qaman Awan (c), Shahid Nawaz, Shoaib Laghari, Umair Ali, Syed Haider, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here