IGM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 Match 1, February 8, 9:00 PM IST

IGM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match 1 between Interglobe Marine and Prim Height Transport: The 2022 edition of the Sharjah CBFS T10 tournament gets underway on Tuesday, February 8. The inaugural match of the T10 event will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) locking horns with the Prim Height Transport (PHT) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 09:00 PM IST.

IGM-team are coming off after winning the Sharjah CBFS T20 2022 final against Brother Gas by six wickets. They were exceptional in their performance as they successfully chased down a 178-run total in 18.4 overs in the summit clash. They will be eager for another successful campaign in the T10 format.

On the other hand, debutants Prim Height Transport, will be aiming for a winning start, however, they will their task cut out against the Marine outfit. Rafeeq Zaman will be in charge of PHT-team, which also has several experienced players in their squad.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and Prim Height Transport; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs PHT Telecast

IGM vs PHT match will not be telecasted in India.

IGM vs PHT Live Streaming

Interglobe Marine vs Prim Height Transport game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IGM vs PHT Match Details

Interglobe Marine vs Prim Height Transport contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 9:00 PM IST on Tuesday, February 8.

IGM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yasir Kaleem

Vice-Captain: Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs PHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem, Anwar Gul

Batters: Asif Khan, Rafeeq Zaman, Amjad Khan

All-rounders: CP Rizwan, Touqeer Riyasat

Bowlers: Laqman Hazrat, Asif Mumtaz, Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan, Mehboob Ali

IGM vs PHT Probable XIs

Interglobe Marine: Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem (wk), CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Mumtaz (c), Luqman Hazrat, Harry Bharwal

Prim Height Transport: Amjad Gul, Anwar Gul, Ateeq Ur Rahman (wk), Amjad Khan, Rafeeq Zaman (c), Rahman Gull, Irfan Ullah, Hazrat Bilal, Asmat Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Mehboob Ali

