IGM vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 12, 10:00 PM IST

IGM vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Interglobe Marine and Savannah Lions CC: The seventh fixture of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be hosted between Interglobe Marine and Savannah Lions CC. The two teams will go up against each other for the first time at the Sharjah Cricket Ground at 10:00 PM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

Interglobe Marine are in a dream form in the tournament. The teams made a splendid start by winning their first two games against The Vision Shopping and Bukhatir XI by 146 and 18 runs, respectively. Notably, in both the games, the batters ruled the show for the franchise as they posted a huge total of 232 and 196 runs.

Savannah Lions CC, on the other hand, have delivered a completely contrasting performance in the tournament. They lost their first two games against MGM Cricket Club and Brother Gas by eight wickets and 93 runs, respectively. The team needs to bounce back in their third game to ensure a decent ride in the T20 Championship.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and Savannah Lions CC; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs SAL Telecast

IGM vs SAL match will not be telecasted in India.

IGM vs SAL Live Streaming

Interglobe Marine vs Savannah Lions CC game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IGM vs SAL Match Details

Interglobe Marine vs Savannah Lions CC contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

IGM vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Robin Gow Kleinschmidt

Vice-Captain- CP Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Kaleem, Juandre Kruger

Batters: Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Khalid Maharoof

All-rounders: CP Rizwan, Bradley Staddon, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Nathan Antony Martin

IGM vs SAL Probable XIs:

Interglobe Marine: Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Asif Mumtaz (c), Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Babar Ghazanfar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

Savannah Lions CC: Romello Ceasario Ariff, Juandre Kruger (c), Khalid Maharoof, Bradley Staddon, Casper Olivier, Nathan Anthony Martin, Earl Kivedo, Jason Cook (wk), Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Van Wyk, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt

