IGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 08, 10:00 PM IST

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Interglobe Marine and The Vision Shipping: Sharjah CBFS T20 tournament is all set to get underway from January 8, Saturday. A total of 31 matches will be hosted in the league among eight teams namely Brothers Gas, Bukhatir XI, Karwan Strikers, Karwan Blues, Savannah Lions, The Vision Shipping Limited, MGM Cricket Club, and Inter Globe Marine.

The second fixture will be hosted between Interglobe Marine and The Vision Shipping at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Vision Shipping have a decent number of all-rounders in their team including Aitizaz Habib, Jawad Ghani, and Saqib Mahmood.

For Interglobe Marine, CP Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan, and Touqueer Riyasat are expected to play a key role on Saturday. The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground is known as a batting track. The willow wielders can play a key role for their team in the game.

Notably, the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground can be considered as a batting track.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and The Vision Shipping; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs TVS Telecast

IGM vs TVS match will not be telecasted in India.

IGM vs TVS Live Streaming

Interglobe Marine vs The Vision Shipping game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IGM vs TVS Match Details

Interglobe Marine vs The Vision Shipping contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 08, Saturday.

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- CP Rizwan

Vice-Captain- Basil Hameed

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sandy Sandeep

Batters: Basil Hameed, Ali Abid, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan

All-rounders: Jawad Ghani, Shahnawaz Khan, Saqib Mahmood

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

IGM vs TVS Probable XIs:

Interglobe Marine: Shahnawaz Khan, Imran Tahir, Sandy Sandeep(wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Amjad Gul, CP Rizwan, Junaid Siddique, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Asif Mumtaz(c)

The Vision Shipping: Muhammad Umar-Arshad(wk), Ali Abid, Junaid Shamzu, Waheed Ahmed, Sajawal Riaz, Sadaf Hussain, Aitizaz Habib, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Jawad Ghani, Saqib Mahmood(c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here