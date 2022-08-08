'I'll Be More Than Happy To Do That', Says Hardik Pandya on Permanent Captaincy Role

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his views on accepting team India’s leadership and said that he “will be more than happy” if he is offered the permanent captaincy.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

While answering a question on whether he will accept permanent captaincy role or not, he said, “Yeah, why not? If I get an opportunity, I’ll be more than happy to do that.”

Pandya stood in place of Rohit Sharma during the fifth and final T20I against West Indies on Sunday (August 7). Sharma was rested for the match, and Pandya was given the responsibility to lead the team. Under his leadership, Indian team defeated the Caribbean side by 88 runs to finish off the five-match T20I series 4-1.

After the match, Pandya said, “Very special to get a chance to lead your country. And getting that chance and getting that victory means a lot to me as captain and an individual. I was just following our captain’s roles.”

Pandya has been seen donning captain’s hat couple of few times. He led the Indian side during the two-match T20I series against Ireland earlier in June. He was also in this role during Indian Premier League 2022 where he captained the newbees Gujarat Titans and led them to victory in their debut season.

ALSO READ: ‘Rubbish Batting…No Common Sense’ – Former Indian Captain Tears Into India After CWG 2022 Final Loss

However, the India all-rounder now wants to focus on to the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October.

“We have a World Cup and Asia Cup now though, so we need to focus on that and use our skill sets there,” he said.

The all-rounder mentioned that the Indian team is “absolutely close” to being 100 percent ready for the T20 World Cup 2022. He further stated that India’s aggressive batting approach has given more freedom to the players. He also credited the management and the team environment for the success against West Indies.

“This is the new India how they are playing. They are expressing themselves well, and when you have freedom you get more dangerous. Credit to management and whole group to make that environment. They are not worried about whether they won’t get picked or whether they will get dropped,” he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here