'I’ll be the First One Standing Next to Him': Ex-opener Quashes 'Rumours' of Rift With MS Dhoni

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has once again addressed his bonding with ex-captain MS Dhoni, claiming that all is well among them. The cricketer-turned-politician has often given statements in public that had left many believing in a rift between the two cricketers.

Be it Gambhir’s remarks on his knock of 97 in 2011 World Cup final or Dhoni’s leadership, fans haven often lashed out at him for his serious comments.

But Gambhir has strictly ruled out the fact of having any dispute with Dhoni. Speaking with Jatin Sapru on a YouTube show called ‘Over and Out’, the former opener said he has a lot of mutual respect for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter and would always be the first person to stand beside him.

“See I have so much of mutual respect for him and it’ll always remain. I’ve said it on air, I’ll say it on your channel, I can say it anywhere in front of 138 crore people, that if ever in need, I hope he’s never in need, but if ever in need in life, I’ll be the first one standing next to him because of what he’s done for Indian cricket, what he’s as a human being,” he said.

“See we can have differences in opinion, you might look at the game a different way, I might look at the game in a different way. I’ve got my own opinions; he’s got his own opinion. I’ve actually been the vice-captain the longest time when he was the captain… We’ve been rivals on the field when we played for our respective teams. But I’ve got so much mutual respect for him, for the kind of person, the kind of cricketer he is,” he added.

Gambhir reiterated that Dhoni would have broken all batting records if he had batted at no. 3. Back in 2005, the latter scored 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur while batting up the order, which also happens to be his best individual score in ODIs. He has batted at that position for 15 times in his career, scoring 993 runs at an average of 82.75.

“And I can say it again, had he batted at No. 3, he would’ve broken all the records. We talk about some of the greats of No. 3 - he would’ve broken everything in white-ball cricket,” he said.

