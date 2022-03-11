'I'll be There, 100 percent': David Warner Plans to Attend 'Idol' Shane Warne's Funeral

Australia opener David Warner is planning to attend the funeral of spin wizard Shane Warne who passed away on March 4 in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack. The untimely demise of the former cricketer has left the international cricket fraternity in a state of massive shock.

Warner, who is currently in Pakistan for a bilateral series, said he is still trying to realise that Warne is no more alive. He added that he will head home after the final Test of the three-match series as he isn’t a part of the subsequent limited-overs series. Warne’s state funeral is scheduled for March 30.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in. When we first found out, we thought it was a joke,” said Warner ahead of the second Test starting in Karachi from Saturday.

“I will be there, 100 percent. It’s definitely going to be extremely emotional for everyone. There will be lots of people paying their respects. You just look at the tributes from around the world — he has touched millions and millions of people, and from different countries,” he added.

Warner said he grew up idolising Warne. “As a kid, I had his poster up on the wall. I wanted to be like Shane,” he said.

Still, Warner has attracted fans of his own in Pakistan, where Australia are touring for the first time since 1998, having declined to visit previously on security grounds. The nuggety opening batsman has amused the crowd by showing off his dance moves to music played between overs or accompanying the spectators in their chants.

“We’re entertainers as well. If I’m not playing in the middle where I’m batting, I like to engage with the fans. I’ve got nothing but great words to say about the place,” he said.

