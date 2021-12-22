CricketNext

Home » Cricket Home » News » 'I'll go With Buttler': Former Pakistan Bowler Picks England Cricketer Ahead of Kohli, Rohit And Rahul in T20I XI
2-MIN READ

'I'll go With Buttler': Former Pakistan Bowler Picks England Cricketer Ahead of Kohli, Rohit And Rahul in T20I XI

Jos Buttler was England's top performer with the bat. (AP Photo)

In his T20I XI, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has three Indian stars but not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul.

Cricketnext Staff

India exited from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE from the group stage itself after their batters failed on a couple of occasions at the start and despite their late surge, the improvement wasn’t enough. One of the prime reasons for former champion India’s underwhelming show against the likes of Pakistan and New Zealand was the inability of their top-order to fire in unison.

On the other hand, England, who made the semis, had an in-form Jost Buttler to thank for their impressive show who scored 269 runs from six innings at 89.66 including a maiden T20I hundred - the lone batter to hit the scores in triple digits at the tournament this time around.

Notably, for Pakistan, it was their openers - captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan - whose incredible form pushed them to the semis unbeaten. As was the case with Australia, who became the champions, with opener David Warner finishing as the tournament’s second-highest run-getter behind Babar.

Based on their performance at the world cup and throughout the year, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has picked his T20I XI which has Babar and Rizwan as openers but for the no. 3 spot, he has preferred to go for Buttler and explained why he didn’t consider either of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma or Kohli.

“Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are my openers as performed really well throughout 2021. They were outstanding in the T20 World Cup (2021) and they played well in the recently concluded series against West Indies as well," Kaneria said his YouTube channel.

“People will say at one down it should be Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul or Virat Kohli but no I have a different opinion, I will go with Jos Buttler as he really batted well and had also scored a hundred in World Cup. So, he deserves the spot," he added.

However, his eleven has three Indians in it including allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been picked as the 12th man.

Kaneria’s T20 XI of 2021: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa; Rishabh Pant (12th Man).

first published:December 22, 2021, 10:12 IST