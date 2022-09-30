'I’ll Knock the Doors Down Again': Mystery Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Eyes 'Good Comeback' to Team India

Team India’s story in the T20 World Cup 2021 majorly revolved around team selection, especially that of spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal’s exclusion became the biggest talking point and so was Ashwin’s return to the white-ball set-up after 7 years. But there was one more name who had left the fans and experts divided – mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

The committee of selectors had too much faith in him. After all, he was phenomenal with his spin bowling in the two straight Indian Premier League seasons and was picked ahead of the likes of Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Come the showpiece event, Varun featured in three games – against Pakistan, New Zealand and Scotland – but the mystery with which he was selected was nowhere in the picture. He conceded 71 runs in 3 matches, ending the tournament without a single wicket. The tournament was neither fruitful for India nor for Varun. With the new management taking charge, the spinner got out of India’s scheme of things in the shortest format.

However, the 31-year-old hasn’t given up and pushing himself for a comeback. Having played 6 T20Is for India, it’s quite surprising that he has never represented Tamil Nadu in a single T20 game in the domestic circuit. But things will change sooner as he is set to represent his state in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Varun said he’s going to use this T20 tournament as an opportunity of getting back into the Indian dressing room.

“The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a very important platform for me. I’m sure that I’ll knock the doors down again because I’ve worked hard. Let’s see, if God is kind enough, I’ll get the chance again. Yeah, exactly. I do know SMAT is going to play an important role, as well as the next IPL. In these two tournaments if I do well, I’ll get the chance again,” Varun was quoted as saying.

Speaking about his professional plans in the coming year, he said, “You can expect a better player both physically and mentally. I’m definitely looking to play for the country. I’ll definitely make a good comeback.”

