‘I’ll make you proud’: Jaydev Unadkat wants another chance in Test cricket

Jaydev Unadkat, who made his debut for the Indian Test team back in 2010, found himself making a comeback in one or the other formats occasionally. Unfortunately, his success has been short lived and as a result, he has never been a consistent name in the Indian set-up. However, an emotional appeal via his Twitter handle has brought him in the conversations of Indian cricket fans again. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the 30-year-old cricketer penned, “Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise!”. The post featured a picture of a Test match ball in his hand.

His tweet comes under the backdrop of BCCI’s decision to postpone the Ranji Trophy amid continuous increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. As a result, domestic red-ball cricket will not be played in India for the second year in a row.

Interestingly, the timing of the tweet also coincided with the conclusion of Day 2 of the second Test match in South Africa which saw Mumbai quick Shardul Thakur bagging a historic seven-fer. The solitary Test that Unadkat played for India in 2010 was also held in South Africa, at Centurion. It can be safely said that seeing a bowler who is now reaping success after consistently performing in domestic cricket is likely to inspire and urge other domestic players to emulate the success in international cricket.

Unadkat was last seen leading Saurashtra in the side’s knock out games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that concluded in December. Much like how all social media content by public figures is met with trolling and banter, Unadkat’s tweet also received a mix of trolling as well as genuine suggestions.

As one user wrote, “Bro any chance for a county contract or something? Wanna see you getting that 500 FC wickets and more soon,” Unadkat replied, “Tough with our cricket season going till May/June.. would love to go & play though!”

Another user, in an attempt to troll him, wrote, “At what pace would you bowl, bro?” However, Unadkat very politely but subtly defended his point saying, “At a pace which gets me wickets, even on the flat tracks at my home ground. If you want to see the numbers, keep a wider perspective and check all columns.”

