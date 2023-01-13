ILT20 Schedule, Format And Live Streaming Details: All You Need to Know About UAE's T20 League

The United Arab Emirates is now all set to host their very own T20 franchise tournament, International League T20 (ILT20). The inaugural edition of the ILT20 is set to get underway today. Six teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors- will feature in the ILT20 tournament’s first edition. In the opening fixture of the competition, Dubai Capitals will be up against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. Overall, 34 matches are slated to take place across three different venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The final match of the tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 12.

As the cricket fraternity is set to witness another cracker of a franchise tournament, it is time to take a look at all the details about the ILT20.

Squads:

Dubai Capitals- Rovman Powell (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders- Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover

MI Emirates- Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Bas de Leede, Brad Wheal

Gulf Giants- James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope

Sharjah Warriors- Moeen Ali (c), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan

Desert Vipers- Colin Munro (c), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Schedule

13 January: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders- 7:30pm

14 January: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors- 7:30pm

15 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Gulf Giants- 3:30pm

15 January: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors- 7:30pm

16 January: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants- 7:30pm

17 January: Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

18 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm

19 January: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants- 7:30pm

20 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm

21 January: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors- 3:30pm

21 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

22 January: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants- 3:30pm

22 January: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

23 January: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors- 7:30pm

24 January: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

25 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants- 7:30pm

26 January: Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals- 7:30pm

27 January: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

28 January: Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders- 3:30 pm

28 January: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm

29 January: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

30 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals- 7:30pm

31 January: Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm

1 February: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

2 February: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm

3 February: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

4 February: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants- 3:30pm

4 February: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors- 7:30pm

5 February: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm

6 February: Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants- 7:30pm

8 February: Qualifier – P1 vs P2- 7:30pm

9 February: Eliminator – P3 vs P4- 7:30pm

10 February: Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator- 7:30pm

12 February: Final- Winner Q1 v Winner Q2- 7:30pm

Live Streaming and Live Telecast

The ILT20 matches will be televised on Zee Network in India. The matches will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Format

All six teams will face each other twice in the league stage on a home and away-basis. After the completion of the league stage, the top four sides will qualify for the playoffs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here