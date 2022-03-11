'I'm 100% Behind Save Soil Movement': Sir Vivian Richards To Sadhguru

Sadhguru, Founder - Isha Foundation, who is spearheading the Save Soil Movement, addressed the gathering on the crucial issue of rapid soil extinction at the first test match of the England vs West Indies series on Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds in Antigua and Barbuda.

Meeting his all-time favourite cricketer, West Indies cricket star Vivian Richards, Sadhguru said, “You should know, the only thing we hated about you was - you were on the opposite side always. But otherwise, we couldn’t help loving you. People don’t see you as a West Indian player, but just as a Cricketer. That’s a great thing.”

Sir Vivian Richards backed the Save Soil Movement and told Sadhguru, “Let’s save our soil, that is such an important message and for you to be involved with that right now. I am 100 per cent behind you. You couldn’t have a better message in my opinion. I am all for it.”

Sharing some candid pictures from the meet with cricket legends Lord Ian Botham and Sir Vivian Richards, Sadhguru tweeted, “Sir Vivian Richards & Lord Ian Botham – a joy to meet you during my Antigua visit for the #SaveSoil movement. Your achievements in cricket & beyond are commendable. Please join me in restoring our world’s Soil, the basis of all Life on Earth.”

Sir Vivian Richards & Lord Ian Botham - a joy to meet you during my Antigua visit for the #SaveSoil movement. Your achievements in cricket & beyond are commendable. Please join me in restoring our world’s Soil, the basis of all Life on Earth. -Sg @ivivianrichards @BeefyBotham pic.twitter.com/M53Ckhu0Lg— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 11, 2022

Earlier, Sadhguru was warmly welcomed by Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The two will sign an MOU that reflects a shared commitment to address the ongoing soil degradation crisis. In addition to the Government of Antigua, Saint Kitts, Saint Lucia, and Dominica will also be inking the Soil Health MoU, leading the way for ecologically conscious leadership.

Sadhguru will be on a lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 km across 27 nations in 100 days as part of the global Movement to #SaveSoil. The 100-day journey that starts from March 21 will include engagements with leaders of all 27 nations to urge them to initiate urgent policy action to Save Soil in their countries.

Sadhguru said the Movement is “an effort to bring a policy in 192 countries that if you own agricultural land, a minimum of 3-6% organic content should be there (in the soil). This is our responsibility for the future generation.”

