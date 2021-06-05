'I'm A Purist And A Traditionalist At Heart And Love The Longer Format' - Shikha Pandey

India’s medium-fast bowling all-rounder, Shikha Pandey spoke about her love for Test cricket and stated that she is looking forward to the one-off Test against England in Bristol later in June. The Indian Women’s cricket team does not play many matches in the format but Pandey maintained that Test cricket was the prime format of the game.

Pandey has picked 4 wickets and scored 37 runs for India in 2 Tests, the last of which she played against South Africa in Mysore back in 2014. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Pandey said she was very excited to get a chance to play in the longest format of the game again.

“As a kid growing up, I have always loved watching Tests and I enjoy playing that format. I’m a purist and a traditionalist at heart and love the longer format. I’m really looking forward to playing Test cricket for India,” said Pandey.

Pandey was not a part of the home series against South Africa and expressed her disappointment at missing out. However she said that one had to move on and focus on what was ahead.

“When I did not make it to the SA series, I was disappointed. If I did not feel disappointed then, there was something wrong with me. It’s not about thinking about what has happened already but thinking about what you can do in the future to earn a place back in the Indian side.”

Pandey added that she does not let setbacks affect her too much, stating that her objective is always to work hard and let the results follow.

“Now that I have played 7 years of international cricket, I understand that I cannot be dwelling too much on the uncontrollable, I actually think about the controllables and processes and never worry too much about the result. I always believe that if I work hard the results will come, just put in the hard work and work. I have tried keeping myself physically fit courtesy a small gym at home and have tried having a few skill sessions in between. With the lockdown situation things aren’t easy,” quoted Pandey.

Pandey went back on talking about her love for Test cricket. She spoke about watching the Indian team’s tour to England in 1996 and relished the challenge of bowlers setting up batsmen through well thought-out strategies and plans.

“My earliest memories of Test cricket is the Indian team playing against England in England summers in 1996. I always love watching bowlers set batters up in Test matches. It’s a treat to watch.”

