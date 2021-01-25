'I'm Always There for My Players' - Ajinkya Rahane Reveals He Declined Offer to Leave Field After Racial Abuse

Ajinkya Rahane revealed the umpires had offered the Indian team to leave the field when Mohammed Siraj was racially abused by a section of the Sydney crowd in the third Test, but he 'took a stand' to continue playing.

Rahane, who led India to a 2-1 series win, condemned the racial abuse which halted play after Siraj complained to the umpires in the middle of the match. A group of six men were asked to leave the stands, after which Cricket Australia apologised to the touring Indians.

“What happened in Sydney was really sad. With Siraj and a couple of others. We had to take a stand. Yes, I said that we are not going out of the field, we are here to play cricket,” Rahane told Sports Today.

“At the same time, we respect our players so if you can actually take those guys out who used bad language. We are here and we can start the game. We didn't want to lose that momentum. At the same time, we respect our players and I am always there for my players."

Rahane also revealed he had watched videos of Sachin Tendulkar batting in Melbourne before he went into the Boxing Day Test against Australia, where his gritty century set up India's win that turned the series around for them.

Taking over the team's reins after the Adelaide humiliation , Ajinkya Rahane had led from the front in the Boxing Day Test, producing a master-class 112.

“I saw Sachin’s innings in which he got a hundred at the MCG when he was the captain. I got 116 in that game, I was watching his innings. I watched it 10 times on the previous night and the morning of the game around 6-7 times. He and Dravid are my role models."

After his 112 in the Boxing Day Test, Rahane had said his century at Lord's was his best.

However, the 32-year-old said he didn't quite realise the value of his Melbourne effort that eventually became a building block for India's 2-1 series win against Australia.

"For me whenever I get runs and when we win. I think for me that is something really special. Winning the Test match and winning the series is the priority for me rather than my own achievements.

"But yes Melbourne Test hundred was really special. I said in Melbourne that my Lord's hundred was special but many people told me that I think Melbourne hundred was better than my Lord's hundred.

"I did not know how to react to that. But now I realised, given the circumstances after the Adelaide Test match, Melbourne Test was really crucial for the series and yes I thought Melbourne innings was really special," Rahane further said.