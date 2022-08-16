'I'm Hopeful that He'll Make a Comeback': Sourav Ganguly Feels Virat Kohli will Find his Form in Asia Cup 2022

When will Virat Kohli return among runs? Well, that’s a question every Indian cricket fan is looking to be answered. The former captain has been going through a slump in form for more than two years now. While the team had a victorious tour of England recently, Kohli failed to put up a show in every series. He scored just 31 runs in the Edgbaston Tests and could only manage 33 runs in the two ODIs he was a part of. While in the T20Is, he got scores of 1 and 11, respectively.

Following a forgettable tour of England, Kohli has been on a break. Reports suggested that he asked the selectors not to consider him for the West Indies series and hasn’t been named for the Zimbabwe ODIs as well.

The 33-year-old batter will be back for the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27. A day later, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan and it will be his first international match after the break. Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels that Kohli will find his lost mojo in the upcoming continental tournament.

“Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup,” Ganguly told Sports Tak in an interview.

The last time India faced Pakistan, in T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, Kohli smashed a fifty. However, the Men in Blue lost the game by 10 wickets in what was their first-ever defeat to the arch-rivals in a world cup game.

A lot has changed in the Indian dressing room since then. Kohli is no more the captain of the team and will play under Rohit Sharma. Also, Rahul Dravid has taken charge after the completion of Ravi Shastri’s tenure.

Not only just Ganguly but a majority of Indian cricket fans would be eager to see Kohli going out will all guns blazing when India take on Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

