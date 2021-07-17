I’m Incredibly Proud of the Girls: Smriti Mandhana Opens up on Just-concluded India Women Tour of England

The high-profile India Women tour of England concluded on Wednesday with the Women in Blue losing the final T20 International against England Women by eight wickets. Throughout the tour, the visitors didn’t gain much success as they could secure victory in just two out of six limited-overs games.

The India tour of England started on a blistering note as the two teams locked horns with each other in a lone Test match. It was a historic day for the Indian team as they featured in a Test match after a span of seven years. The purest format of the game saw India bringing their A game to the fore.

The visitors showed their valiance and resilience as they produced a comprehensive performance to end the Test match in a draw. However, India couldn’t carry forward the momentum as they lost the ODI series by 1-2. This was followed by England stamping their authority in the shortest format of the game, too, as they won the T20I series by 2-1.

Though the result of the limited-overs series didn’t go in the favor of the Indian team, the ace batsman Smriti Mandhana is incredibly proud of the entire team. Mandhana, who forms the backbone of India Women’s batting line-up,shared a heartwarming tweet on her official Twitter handle.

“Although the result was not what we wanted, I’m incredibly proud of the girls! We fought hard and gave it our all, and it’s great to take away all the amazing memories!” Mandhana wrote.

Coming to the personal front, Mandhana experienced decent outings throughout the England tour. The Test match saw the opening batter registering a score of 78 and 8 runs across India’s two batting innings. The left-hander was the wrecker-in-chief for India during the first innings as she scripted a match-defining partnership with Shafali Verma.

However, the three-match One Day series saw Mandhana getting succumbed to a woeful batting form. She registered scores of 10, 20, and 49 and failed to make any significant contributions. The vice-captain returned back into the rhythm in the T20I series as she smashed 119 runs in three matches.

