‘I’m Not Good at Maths’: MS Dhoni’s Epic Reply on CSK’s Chances of Making it to IPL 2022 Playoffs

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered the biggest win of the season on Sunday. After stacking 208 runs for the loss of 6 wickets against Delhi Capitals, the defending champions bundled out the opposition for a paltry 117 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Overall, it was CSK’s fourth-biggest win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of margin of runs.

The Super Kings clinched the game with 16 balls to spare following an all-round show at the DY Patil Stadium. Firstly, Devon Conway played a rollicking 87-run knock off 49 runs, including 5 sixes and 7 boundaries, to set the tone. The likes of Ruturaj (41), Shivam Dube (32) and MS Dhoni (21*) made notable contributions, helping CSK breach the 200-run mark once again.

Then the bowlers just tore apart the Delhi Capitals’ batting order and never gave them a chance to be in the game. Moeen Ali was the pick of the Chennai bowlers as he returned with the figures of 3/13 in 4 overs. Mukesh Choudhary (2/22), Simarjeet Singh (2/27) and Dwayne Bravo (2/24) pocketed 2 wickets apiece.

After a promising win, captain Dhoni reserved huge praise for the entire unit for their collective efforts. However, he admitted that it would have been great if the team had performed well in the early phase of the tournament.

“It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early. It was a perfect game. The batters did really well. It was a toss where we wanted to win and field first, but in my heart, I was fine to lose the toss. The ball stops and comes, and it behaves only after 13-14 overs. Everybody contributed a bit. Runs on the board really help, and it was important to restrict their big-hitters,” said MS Dhoni at the post-match show.

“Both Simarjeet and Mukesh have taken time to mature. They have the capability, the more they play, the better they’ll get at game sense. It is ultimately about reading which is a good delivery to bowl and which is a delivery to not bowl. In T20 cricket, it is all about knowing which delivery not to bowl. I don’t like going in and hitting straight away. But with only 12 deliveries left, if a few of us contribute with scores of 8 off 2, it helps. But scoring just 2 or 3 runs doesn’t help,” he added.

With 4 more games to go, CSK still have a little chance to make it to the playoff. If they manage to win all their leftover matches, the defending champions will end up with a total of 16 points to their credit. However, their fate will still be dependent on other match results.

But Dhoni said he would like to enjoy his time in the tournament and focus on the next game, adding that he’s not that good at mathematics.

“With I am not a big fan of math. Even in school, I wasn’t good at it. Thinking of the NRR doesn’t help. You just want to enjoy the IPL. When two other teams are playing, you don’t want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game. If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don’t it’s not the end of the world,” he concluded.

