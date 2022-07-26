'I'm Still Not Well Known': Dravid Recalls Incident When His Name was Misspelt on Newspaper After Scoring a Ton

Former captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid is one of the cricketing stalwarts of Indian cricket. During his playing days, he used to make the nation proud with his on-field heroics. And now, when he is deeply indulged in the coaching job, he has been nurturing talented youngsters and showing them the right path to progress.

Dravid, who is currently with the Indian team on the West Indies tour, recently appeared on a podcast called ‘In the Zone’ where he had an elaborate discussion with India’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. The Indian head coach shared an interesting anecdote from his childhood days when his name was misprinted on a newspaper after he scored a hundred in school-level cricket.

“The editor obviously thought that there was a spelling mistake and there could be no one as Dravid. So, it had to be David, right?” Dravid said.

“Because it’s a lot more common name. So, I think it was a good lesson for me as well to realize that while I might be really happy and excited about scoring a 100 in school cricket, but I am still not well known. And people don’t even know my name.

“They can’t even trust my name to be right and have to change it,” he added.

Rahul ‘David’ recounts a crucial lesson he learnt after scoring his 1st century in school cricket. Tune in to my podcast ‘In the Zone’ to dissect the mind of THE gentleman from the gentleman’s game.@under25universe https://t.co/A9iUknxEMu #InTheZoneWithAB #Under25Original pic.twitter.com/v2CAvNAPRB — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 25, 2022

Rahul Dravid is known for his elegance and down-to-earth lifestyle. The former cricketer had often spoken about inspirational stories of other Indian sports stars on public platforms. A few years ago, in one of his speeches, Dravid shared how he drew inspiration from Bindra when he clinched victory at the Olympics.

“In 2008, I was in the middle of a lean patch. The runs had dried up and I was on the wrong side of the 30s. That isn’t a good territory in Indian cricket. I needed to pick myself up, I wanted to. I knew I had at least a couple of years of cricket left in me. Around this time, I watched with glee as Abhinav Bindra shot his way towards an Olympic gold in Beijing. I still remember the adrenaline rush that I felt at that time,” Dravid had said.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here