‘I’m Sure he Will do Well’: Sunil Gavaskar Wishes Dinesh Karthik Good Luck For TV Commentary Debut at WTC Final

The final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand will get underway from June 18 in Southampton. The much-anticipated Test championship will also see a new voice in the TV commentary box as senior Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be making his debut with the microphone.

Karthik will be in the company of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The two are reportedly the only two Indians who are part of the ICC’s on-ground commentary panel for the WTC final.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar took to Instagram to wish countryman Karthik luck ahead of his commentary debut.

The Little Master shared a picture with the cricketer and in the caption mentioned that Karthik made his Test debut for India when he was a “consultant” for the national side. And now he will make his “commentary debut with the WTC finals.”

“I’m sure he will do well in the box too,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Gavaskar (@gavaskarsunilofficial)

Karthik left a comment on the legendary batsman’s post and thanked him for his “blessings”

Gavaskar and Karthik will be joined by New Zealand’s Simon Doull and two neutral commentators – England’s Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain.

Karthik’s availability as a commentator for the WTC final might also mean that he will not be a part of India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The series in Sri Lanka, which will run parallel to the Men in Blues trip to England and will see the participation of most of India A players and white-ball specialists.

Karthik was last seen in action in the currently suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he scored 123 runs in seven innings at an average of 30.75 for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli led-side India Test squad landed in London on Thursday and they will have to undergo a hard quarantine for three days.

After three days, the members will be allowed to train in small groups.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson led-new Zealand are currently playing a two-match Test series in England.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here