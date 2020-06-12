Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

'I'm the Captain Now, and You Are Playing' - Rohit Sharma's Faith in Yuzvendra Chahal

Rohit Sharma's vote of confidence in favour of Yuzvendra Chahal in his early days at Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
'I'm the Captain Now, and You Are Playing' - Rohit Sharma's Faith in Yuzvendra Chahal

"I'm the captain now, and you are playing."

That was Rohit Sharma's vote of confidence in favour of Yuzvendra Chahal in his early days at Mumbai Indians in the IPL, the leg-spinner revealed.

Chahal, now with Royal Challengers Bangalore, started his IPL career in 2011 with Mumbai Indians who already had the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha.

"When I joined MI, there were three spinners including me. During the Champions League T-20 that year, only 13 players from our squad were available. Rest were injured. So I had a feeling that I would get to play and so I did," Chahal told ESPNcricinfo.

"There was a bit of pressure at the start at but I was fine once I bowled my first over. That's when I realized that T20 format is more of a mind game. If you are a professional cricketer, pressure won't bother you. Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha were very helpful. I learnt a lot by bowling with them in the nets and staying around the team.

"After Rohit became the captain of MI he came and told me that I am playing the coming game. I told him that there were already two senior spinners in the team. To which he said, ‘I'm the captain now, and you are playing.' He had faith in me because of my performance in the Champions League T20, and he was keen to play me at any opportunity."

Chahal was picked by RCB in the 2014 auction and his career went uphill. In the 2015 season, he picked 23 wickets although he was nursing an injury for the major part.

"I performed well in the practice matches and got support from Daniel Vettori (coach) and Virat Kohli (captain). I played my first match against Delhi and won the Man-of-the-Match title. That boosted my confidence and helped me with my performance throughout the seasonm" he said.

"I ended the season (2015) as the third-highest wicket-taker."

Chahal said his home ground at RCB, M Chinnaswamy stadium, is hard to bowl in because of its small dimensions. However, he backs his strengths to overcome the challenges.

ALSO READ: Will Be Very Happy If I Play Even One Test for India: Yuzvendra Chahal

"Chinnaswamy is a hard ground to bowl because of the dew factor. But I always remember what Harbhajan Singh once told me - back your skills as a bowler. My strengths are varying my pace and beating the batsman in flight," he said.

"I have seen a lot of spinners change their actions while bowling at the Chinnaswamy. I can sense their fear, I then tell this to the batsmen in my team so that they can attack him.

"In the 2015 IPL season, I was hit for 28 sixes, the most for any bowler in the season. You get any batsman, he won't be able to hit me for three consecutive 4s in Bengaluru. It's easier to hit three consecutive 6s though. But I need to know why I am getting hit for sixes. If the ball is landing close to the ropes, I know it's a good ball, and on other grounds it might have been a wicket-taking delivery. So I will get the wicket sooner or later."

iplMumbai Indiansrohit sharmaroyal chellengers bangaloreyuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more