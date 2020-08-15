Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

I’m the Captain, Who is Sending me Messages: When Imran Khan Took Charge of Pakistan in Inzamam's Presence

Pakistan PM Imran Khan was one of the most influential cricketing personalities in their nation, and perhaps still is. Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq narrated an incident where he was the skipper, and the orders were coming from Imran, during a match against India.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Inzamam was referring to BCCI's platinum jubilee match, in Kolkata.

ALSO READ | India's Name Was Written on Trophy During Innings Break: Inzamam on 2004 Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Match

“It was just only one match so the pressure was much more. The second big pressure was of Imran Khan, who was watching the match from our dressing room. I have played under Imran bhai.

“He had kind of taken over captaincy. Salman Butt was batting with me. He suffered cramps. So a teammate came running in with a message. I thought I’m the captain who is sending me messages. He told me that Imran bhai has said Salman Butt is having troubles with his hamstring, tell him to retire hurt, take treatment and then go back onto the field. I sent Salman back. He came back after treatment and scored a hundred,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

In the match, India had scored 292, with Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh getting stunning fifties. But that didn't prove to be enough.

ALSO READ | Inzamam-ul-Haq's Nephew Imam Opens up About Accusations of Nepotism he Faced

Eventually Pakistan won the match comfortably by six wickets. Salman Butt scored an unbeaten 108. Inzamam himself played a crucial innings of 75. Pakistan won the only match of the series.

