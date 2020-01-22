I'm The Kind of Player Who Can Change The Course of The Game: Sarfaraz After Triple-Ton

Sarfaraz Khan, whose maiden triple ton helped Mumbai take the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh, believed that he was the kind of player who could change the course of the game.
Despite suffering from fever two nights ago, Sarfaraz scored an unbeaten 301, which propelled Mumbai to go past Uttar Pradesh's first-innings mammoth score of 625/8 declared and take three points on the last day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game.
"I wasn't going to come out to bat. I wasn't well for the last two-three days. But I felt that I was the kind of player who could change the game if I remained in the middle. So I came out and played for the team," Sarfaraz said.
Sarfaraz's triple century is only the third such score by a first-class batsman batting at number 6 in first-class cricket, and the second after Karun Nair at number 6 in Ranji Trophy history.
Before Sarfaraz, Mumbai's last triple centurion was ace batsman Rohit Sharma.
"I didn't think I would be able to go all the way.
"When I got to 250, I felt I should declare (retire), but the team backed me a lot," said the 22-year-old, who returned to Mumbai after playing in the Uttar Pradesh squad for three seasons.
According to Sarfaraz, the pace of his innings slowed after getting to 200.
"After I got to 200, I slowed down. I did not hit a boundary for an hour until tea after I went past 200, my aim was that we had to go past 625," he said.
Expressing faith in Mumbai's lower order Sarfaraz said, "I knew that Shams (Mulani) is a player who gets fours easily.
"I hadn't eaten anything since morning, I don't eat usually while I'm batting," he also told Mid-Day. "I was tired. During the tea break, I said 'ab bas yaar, ho gaya (that's it, I've had enough)'. When I got to 250, I thought I must walk off, but the team kept backing me."
Sarfaraz's father Naushad came to watch his innings from Pune.
Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare too said Sarfaraz has worked on his batting.
"He (Sarfaraz) always had talent. He works really hard on his batting. He is always practising and prepares himself well. He is a cricketer who improves," Tare said.
"Sarfaraz can bat at number 5 or 6 and win matches, he has that quality," Tare added.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
I'm The Kind of Player Who Can Change The Course of The Game: Sarfaraz After Triple-Ton
Sarfaraz Khan, whose maiden triple ton helped Mumbai take the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh, believed that he was the kind of player who could change the course of the game.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 22, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
Ranji Takeaways | Rana's Ton Takes Delhi to Win, Sarfaraz Scores Maiden Triple Hundred
Karthik Lakshmanan | January 21, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Ranji Triple-Ton Latest Milestone in Manoj Tiwary's Rollercoaster Career
Cricketnext Staff | January 21, 2020, 7:55 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Bengal Complete Win, Haryana Lose by One Wicket Again, Sarfaraz Keeps Mumbai Afloat
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020
SL v ZIMHarare
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings