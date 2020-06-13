I'm the Scottie Pippen to Joe Root's Michael Jordan: Ben Stokes

England vice-captain Ben Stokes believes he will do a good job of taking the reins in the absence of Joe Root, with the regular Test captain expected to miss the first match against West Indies due to his wife's pregnancy.
Root said that he was the 'Scottie Pippen to Joe's Michael Jordan' but said that he will make his own calls while in the role while still ensuring the team will be run the way Root wants it to be run.
“I’m the Scottie Pippen to Joe’s Michael Jordan. It is his team. But what would be the point of asking me to do the job if not for this kind of situation," Stokes wrote in his Daily Mirror column.
“I understand where Joe is taking the team and how he wants to lead it. So although I’ll make my own calls on the field and do the job as I see it as the game evolves, everything else will very much be the same as when Joe is there.”
Also Read: England Cricket Admits Systemic Racism Exists, Committed to Change
Speaking to reporters last week, Root said believed Stokes would do a very good job of leading the side in his absence.
“One of his great qualities as vice-captain and as a leader is he sets the example,” Root added. “The way he goes about training, how he wants to bowl in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in different scenarios with the bat – he drags people with him.”
Stokes had previously been stripped of the vice-captain's role due to his brawl in Bristol but was reinstated in the role before the 2019 Ashes.
