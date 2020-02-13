I'm Trying to Get Back to My Best Pace Post Injury: Lungi Ngidi
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi is returning back to his rhythm after recovering from a hamstring injury. "It takes a lot out of your mental side. Physically, obviously I am trying as best as I can to get back to the pace that I was at and to hit the areas that I am known for hitting," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ngidi as saying.
I'm Trying to Get Back to My Best Pace Post Injury: Lungi Ngidi
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi is returning back to his rhythm after recovering from a hamstring injury. "It takes a lot out of your mental side. Physically, obviously I am trying as best as I can to get back to the pace that I was at and to hit the areas that I am known for hitting," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ngidi as saying.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 13 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATEast London
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATDurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings