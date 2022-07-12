IM vs CYP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for IM vs CYP ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A July 12 at 1:30 pm IST

IM vs CYP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s IM vs CYP ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Isle of Man vs Cyprus: On Tuesday, the Isle of Man will face Cyprus in the second match in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2022 at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

The Isle of Man has won four of the previous five matches played in the qualifier. Captain Matthew Ansell and company will be hoping to register a win on Tuesday. Their bowling has been the strong point and has a formidable pace duo of Dollin Jansen and Kieran Cawte.

Cyprus has won three of the previous five games that they have played. They will be led by new skipper Gurpratap Singh. Tejwinder Singh and Roman Mazumder are the two experienced campaigners in the squad. Cyprus will be hoping that the two batters step up their game against IM.

Both teams have already faced each other twice, with IM holding a 2-0 advantage over Cyprus. It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top when the two sides clash in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Ahead of the match between Isle of Man vs Cyprus; here is everything you need to know:

IM vs CYP Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Isle of Man and Cyprus will not be telecast in India.

IM vs CYP Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Isle of Man and Cyprus will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IM vs CYP Match Details

The IM vs CYP match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Finland, on Tuesday, July 12, at 1:30 pm IST.

IM vs CYP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joseph Burrows

Vice-Captain: Gurpratap Singh

Suggested Playing XI for IM vs CYP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Carl Hartmann, Zeeshan Sarwar

Batsmen: Roman Mazumder, Joseph Burrows, Edward Beard

All-rounders: Jacob Butler, Gurpratap Singh, Fraser Clarke

Bowlers: Chamal Sadun, Dollin Jansen, Kieran Cawte

Isle of Man vs Cyprus Possible Starting XI:

Isle of Man Predicted Line-up: Carl Hartmann (wk), Jacob Butler, Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Fraser Clarke, Matthew Ansell (c), George Burrows, Sam Barnett, Dollin Jansen, Kieran Cawte

Cyprus Predicted Line-up: Gurpratap Singh (c), Murtaza Yamin, Tejwinder Singh, Roman Mazumder, Rajwinder Brar, BLCS Kumara, Michalis Kyriacou, Neeraj Tiwari, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar (wk), Chamal Sadun

