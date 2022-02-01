'Imagine What Will Happen': Former India Cricketer Hopes to See Virat Kohli Back at His Best

Virat Kohli has stepped away completely from Indian captaincy in a dramatic turn of events spread across four months. Not only that, he’s also given up captaincy for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore with which he has been associated with since the inception of the T20 league in 2008.

With the burden of leadership lifted from his shoulders, the anticipation around Kohli the batter is sky-high. Why? Because he hasn’t scored a century in over two years now, something he used to do with surreal consistency before the drought.

While it hasn’t been that Kohli’s form has deserted him completely. He still has been peeling of half-centuries regularly but the three-figure score remains elusive. Being tasked with captaincy, across formats, was being touted as the primary reason why the 33-year-old couldn’t completely focus on his batting alone.

Former India allrounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi is positive Kohli will return to best soon enough. “Some time back, Kohli was the captain of across formats. Now, he’s not the captain in any of the formats, so a lot has happened recently. Indian team and the entire nation now wants to see Virat Kohli, the champion batter back (to his best). There are a lot of big tournaments ahead including the World Cups (T20 and ODI), and it will vital for Virat to contribute. Want to see Virat Kohli at the peak of his form," Sodhi told India News.

There was a time when Kohli looked on course to breaking Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries. However, he has been stuck on 70 centuries for a significant time now but Sodhi reckons that the star batter isn’t someone who chases records.

“A champion player always competes with himself and never chases records. If he decides to break his own records, imagine what will happen to the opposition," Sodhi said.

India will host West Indies for six white-ball matches now beginning February 6 that includes three ODIs and as many T20Is.

