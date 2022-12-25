'Imagine What You Both Would do if India Didn't Play Cricket': Ravichandran Ashwin's Sharp Response to Twitter Troll

Ravichandran Ashwin poked fun at a Twitter user who tried trolling the allrounder after India’s thrilling three-wicket win in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh on Sunday. Ashwin was the star of the victorious show taking six wickets in the match besides scoring a vital 42 not out in a successful chase of 145 in Dhaka.

India were staring at defeat after slumping to 74/7 when Ravichandran Ashwin walked in to join Shreyas Iyer in the middle. And they stitched an unbroken stand of 71 runs for the eight wicket to deny Bangladesh what would have been their maiden Test win over India.

Also Read: Pujara Responds to Jadeja After ‘Sleeping Pill’ Remark

However, luck was also on Ashwin’s side who given a life when batting on 1. While going for a defensive shot, he inside-edged one from spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz to short leg but Mominul Haque failed to hold onto it.

The user took a shot at Ashwin by reminding him of the dropped catch and saying the Indian should hand over his player-of-the-match trophy to Mominul for the chance as otherwise they would have been skittled for 89.

Ashwin, known for speaking his mind, responded in kind.

Oh no ! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that’s the other guy. what’s his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that’s the name !!Imagine what you both would do if India dint play cricket https://t.co/FFqBvAPtDh— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2022

“Oh no! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that’s the other guy. what’s his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that’s the name!! Imagine what you both would do if India didn’t play cricket," Ashwin said.

Watch: Promo For Sri Lanka T20I Series Hints Hardik Pandya Will Captain India

During a chat with the broadcasters, Ashwin admitted India did allow the game to slip away whenever they had the chance to shut it off.

“We didn’t have much batting left. It was one of those games where we let the game drift whenever we could have shut it off. Shreyas batted beautifully. Sometimes these situations you feel like you have to get ahead of things, they bowled good lines and I felt that we didn’t trust our defences enough," he said.

Meanwhile, India finished their Bangladesh tour with a 2-0 clean sweep of the Test series that helped them consolidate the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here